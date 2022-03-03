New super-speciality departments in VIMSAR hit appointment roadblock

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Five months after the state government gave its approval for opening five new super-specialty departments in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of the Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, there has hardly been any progress in this regard.

On September 3 last year, the government gave its nod for opening five super-speciality departments of Endocrinology, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Gastroenterology and Clinical Haematology. The appointment of one professor, associate professor, assistant professor and one senior resident for each new department was also approved.

Official sources in VIMSAR said the appointment procedure has been delayed due to enforcement of the model code of conduct for the just-concluded panchayat elections. The paperwork for the recruitment was supposed to resume this year but with the declaration of the urban local body (ULB) polls, it is likely to be delayed further.

VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher said, “Recently, we held a meeting with the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Northern Range in this regard. The process will be expedited and the appointments done by July this year.”

Sources said work on a six-storeyed super-speciality building on the premises of VIMSAR is underway. VIMSAR authorities are also planning to start OPD services of the five new departments once the appointments are done.

VIMSAR caters to the healthcare needs of at least 10 districts of western Odisha besides Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Once the super-speciality wing of the hospital becomes functional, patients across the region besides the neighbouring states will be benefitted.