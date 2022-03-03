STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 17 lakh cases pending in Odisha courts

The backlog situation has continued despite a significant rise in disposal of cases last year amid the constraints arising due to the second and third wave of Covid-19.

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A whopping 15.42 lakh cases are pending in the subordinate courts of the State while the Orissa High Court has a pile-up of over 1.96 lakh cases as on March 1, 2002, the latest statistics available from the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) has revealed.

The High Court has nearly 43 per cent (pc) or 84,273 cases of more than five years old and the subordinate courts are no less with about 39 pc at 6,02,046 cases pending for more than half a decade.

In 2020, the High Court disposed of 61,335 cases, while the number of cases disposed of last year went up to 1,05,334. However, 1,96,433 cases were pending in the court as on March 1, 2022 against 1,71,739 on the same date last year.

A total of 17.16 pc or 36, 661 cases have been pending for more than a decade. Of them, as many as 6,121 cases have been pending for more than 20 years and 956 for more than 30 years.

A total of 15, 42,775 cases were pending in the subordinate courts as on Wednesday. Of them, 3,00,362 are criminal cases and 12,34,413 are civil in nature.

Around 15.75 pc cases have been pending for more than 10 years with the litigants left to wait for justice from the courts. Of the 2,42,998 case backlog of more than a decade, as many as 40,106 cases have been pending for more than 20 years and 5,010 for more than 30 years.

The backlog situation has continued despite a significant rise in disposal of cases last year amid the constraints arising due to the second and third wave of Covid-19.

Official records indicated that 1,26,077 cases were disposed of by the subordinate courts in the State in 2020, while the number of cases disposed in 2021 was 2,28,609. Top in the list of backlogs are the courts in the districts of Khurda (1,73,382), Cuttack (1,41,890), Balasore (1,12,385), Bhadrak (93,969) and  Puri (73,694).

