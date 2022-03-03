Odisha: State GST collection grows by 47%

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing the growth trend, Odisha has collected gross GST of Rs 4,101.09 crore in February as against Rs 3,340.56 crore collected during the same month last year registering a growth of 23 per cent (pc), the highest amongst all major states.

The collection of State GST in February was Rs 1,152.37 crore against a collection of Rs 781.06 crore during the corresponding month last year with growth of 47 per cent. It is also the second-highest ever gross collection of SGST by the state since the inception of the new tax regime.

The progressive Gross GST collection till February is Rs 40,210.01 crore against Rs 26,567.47 crore collected during the same period in 2021 with a growth of 51.35 pc. The corresponding collection upto February 2020 was Rs 27,044.37 crore.

According to the tax officials, the progressive gross SGST collection till last month is Rs 11,391.76 crore as against Rs 7,337.53 crore collected till February 2021 with growth rate of 55.25 pc. The corresponding collection upto February 2020 was Rs 7,936.55 crore.

The State has also collected Rs 989.49 crore CGST, Rs 1,223.92 crore IGST and Rs 735.71 crore Cess in February.“The growth in GST is mostly driven by mining and manufacturing sectors. The successful auction of iron ore mines last year by the State government is contributing significantly in increase in tax revenue this year,” said a tax official.

Amongst the top 100 taxpayers while mining sector witnessed a growth of 84 pc, manufacturing sector recorded 101 pc growth during the year. Similarly, service sector, trading sector and works contract sector have recorded a decent growth of 61.37 pc, 69.64 pc, and 38.83 pc in the current financial year over the corresponding period, last year.

The total collection of VAT from petrol and liquor is Rs 836.62 crore in February as compared to Rs 833.96 crore in February 2021. The collection from petroleum products is Rs 641.22 crore while the collection from liquor is Rs 195.40 crore last month.

“All circles are instructed to ensure at least 90 pc return filing within due date. Enforcement activities are being undertaken by the State GST Commissionerate as a deterrence to errant businessmen and to detect cases of fake invoices,” the official added.