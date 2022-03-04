Dr Padmaja Paul receives first Sukubina Srashta Memorial award for excellence in Odia Literature 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Novelist and short story writer Dr Padmaja Paul received the first Sukubina Srashta Memorial award here on Thursday for excellence in the field of Odia literature. The award was presented to Dr Paul by eminent poet Dr Sitakanta Mohapatra.

During the event, litterateur Dash Benhur said Dr Pal is one of the most deserving yet overlooked writers of the current generation. Dash also spoke about the legacy of Sudhir Kumar Bijayendra Narayan, noted Odia short story writer and philanthropist popularly known as Japani Babu, and the objectives of setting-up Sukubina Srashta Trust.

Dr Paul was selected by an eminent panel of judges and trustees including Dash Benhur, professor Jatindra Kumar Nayak, Dr Gourahari Das and Pradeep Biswal. Sukubina Srashta Memorial Trust was set up in memory of SKB Narayan after his death in July last year.

It is aimed at promoting literature, art and culture of Odisha, trustee and daughter Purabi Das said. The first volume of Japani Babu’s complete works titled ‘Japani Babanka Katha Samahara’ published by Paschima publications was released on the occasion. The award will be given annually to deserving candidates in the field of Odia literature, art and culture.