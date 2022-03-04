Fire at dolomite plant in Odisha, none injured

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A massive fire broke out at the dolomite plant of TRL Krosaki factory in Belpahar here on Thursday morning. There was no report of any casualty in the mishap. The incident took place at around 8 am when flames were spotted at the wax melting unit of the plant.

Soon the fire spread and engulfed a major portion of the plant. On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot. At least five fire-fighting vehicles and 25 personnel were engaged to douse the fire.

Sources said the wax melting and dolomite mixture units have been severely damaged in the mishap. While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, damage assessment is underway.

AGM of TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd SK Mishra said the fire was doused within half an hour. “We closed all the nearby schools as a precautionary measure. Normalcy will be restored in the plant within three days,” he added. Contacted, Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers Manoj Mishra investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap.