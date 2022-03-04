STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man’s mutilated body found on Mahanadi river bank in Odisha 

Bidanasi police on Thursday recovered the mutilated body of a youth from Bhuansuni Patha on Mahanadi river bank.

Published: 04th March 2022

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Bidanasi police on Thursday recovered the mutilated body of a youth from Bhuansuni Patha on Mahanadi river bank. The deceased has been identified as Azad Yadav (28) from Chakia in Bihar. He was working as a marble worker in a construction company in Bhubaneswar and staying in a rented house at Sahid Nagar in the Capital city for the last few years.

Police, quoting family members, said Yadav had come to Cuttack to collect money from a person on February 25 and did not return home. A missing complaint was filed by his family in Sahid Nagar police station.  On the day, some locals found a body having multiple injuries and head crushed by a stone lying near a bush at Bhuasuni Patha and informed the police.  

DCP Prateek Singh and ACP Tapas Pradhan rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. They found a bike near the bush and based on the vehicle number, established the identity of the deceased and confirmed it with his family members. 

While Azad is suspected to have been killed over a monetary dispute, police acting on the complaint filed by his relative Anjan Yadav, have registered a murder case.

