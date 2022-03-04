Newly-elected Panchayat Samiti members shifted to ‘undisclosed locations’ in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Anticipating poaching from rival camps ahead of the block chairperson election in Derabishi and Garadapur, some aspirants for the posts have shifted the newly-elected panchayat samiti (PS) members to undisclosed locations in Puri, Bhubaneswar and other places in a bid to keep their flock together.

Sources said two aspiring chairperson candidates of BJD have shifted all the 26 PS members of Derabishi to hotels in Puri and the State Capital to prevent them from getting bribed to vote against them. While one of the aspirants has shifted 13 PS members to Puri, another has isolated the rest in a hotel in Bhubaneswar.

In Garadpur block, three aspiring candidates have taken all the 18 PS members to separate locations.

A senior BJD leader on condition of anonymity said all the PS members have been moved to hotels and resorts amid speculations of horse-trading. Election for the post of chairperson will be held on March 12.

This action has drawn criticism from opposition political parties and a number of organisations. “We don’t understand why the newly-elected PS members have to spend a week at expensive hotels in Puri and other places,’’ said president of Kendrapara Citizens’ Forum Biswanath Behera.

However, a BJD leader claimed that all the elected PS members had to toil hard during the elections. They are having a much-needed break after the hectic poll schedule and taking rest in different places. Sources said the PS members are not being allowed to communicate with the outside world. Their cellphones are also switched off.