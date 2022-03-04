STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha govt nominates four special representatives to coordinate evacuation operations from Ukraine

Representatives will facilitate return of stranded people once they cross Ukraine border. A number of students/citizens from Odisha have crossed over to the neighbouring countries like Hungary,Poland.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

A group of Indian students of Daynlo Halytsky Medical University, Lviv, walk towards the Ukraine-Poland border for evacuation. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Thursday nominated four special representatives to facilitate evacuation of people from Odisha, including students, who are stranded in war-torn Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.

According to an official order, the special representatives will be immediately deputed to Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia to monitor and coordinate the evacuation operations. While Vikramaditya, vice-president of KIIT University and KISS University (international relations) will be located in Poland, Arushi Ray, senior talent development and performance section (TDPS), Global Learning and Development Centre (TDPS) of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), will be in charge of Hungary.

Similarly, Baishali Mohanty, UN Policy Officer, World Food Programme, Rome will be located in Romania and Anurag Patnaik, a consultant based in Hungary, will coordinate the efforts in Slovakia. Vikramaditya will be in-charge of the overall coordination.

Resident Commissioner of Odisha government at New Delhi, Ravi Kant said that the special representatives will facilitate the return of the stranded people from Odisha once they cross the border. Since hundreds of stranded people from different countries and states are crossing the border, the special representatives will be in-charge of coordinating and facilitating the return of Odisha people. 

Ravi Kant said that at times it takes more than 60 hours for the people to reach the border posts. The representatives will hold meetings with the Central representatives and other officials concerned to lessen the plight of those who are trying to reach Odisha. They can also seek the help of the Resident Commissioner whenever necessary, he added. The official order issued by the State government said that a number of people specially students from Odisha are still stranded in the war-torn Ukraine and need to be evacuated owing to the crisis prevailing there. 

A number of students/citizens from Odisha have crossed over to the neighbouring countries like Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia from where they are being evacuated by special flights run by Ministry of External Affairs.

The special representatives will coordinate with the Resident Commissioner and the respective countries to ensure smooth evacuation of students and non-resident Odias from Ukraine, especially from border location with neighbouring countries.

