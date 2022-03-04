Orissa High Court wants concrete plan to check re-emergence of prawn gheries in Chilika

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday set April 4 as deadline for Collector Puri to come up with a definite plan to control the persisting problem of re-emergence of illegal prawn gheries in the Chilika lake area of the district.The court set the deadline after expressing its dissatisfaction over the manner in which the problem was being dealt in the district.

While the court was taking stock of the progress of demolition of illegal prawn gheries in Chilika lake, Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal pointed out that the problem of reemergence of illegal prawn gheries soon after their removal continues in Puri district.

Collector Samarth Verma who was present in virtual mode admitted that the problem persists but stated that they are receiving regular inputs in the form of satellite imagery maps from the Odisha Remote Sensing Application Centre (ORSAC) and the surveillance operations to ensure non-emergence of illegal gheries is being stepped up.

Not satisfied with the submissions the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra said, “On the next date, the court will be informed of the actual steps taken to control the problem.”The bench also sought an affidavit on the list of FIRs registered in respect of the demolition of the gheries in Bhitarkanika at Kendrapara district.

The State counsel had submitted on Thursday an affidavit filed by the deputy collector (revenue), Kendrapara, stating 24 illegal prawn gheries were demolished between December 21, 2021 and February 17, 2022. A balance area of 92.28 acres of prawn gheries are still to be demolished.The bench directed the deputy collector to file further status report on the action taken from February 17 till end of March, when the matter is taken up next on April 4.