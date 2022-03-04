STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court wants concrete plan to check re-emergence of prawn gheries in Chilika

The court set the deadline after expressing its dissatisfaction over the manner in which the problem was being dealt in the district. 

Published: 04th March 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday set April 4 as deadline for Collector Puri to come up with a definite plan to control the persisting problem of re-emergence of illegal prawn gheries in the Chilika lake area of the district.The court set the deadline after expressing its dissatisfaction over the manner in which the problem was being dealt in the district. 

While the court was taking stock of the progress of demolition of illegal prawn gheries in Chilika lake, Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal pointed out that the problem of reemergence of illegal prawn gheries soon after their removal continues in Puri district.

Collector Samarth Verma who was present in virtual mode admitted that the problem persists but stated that they are receiving regular inputs in the form of satellite imagery maps from the Odisha Remote Sensing Application Centre (ORSAC) and the surveillance operations to ensure non-emergence of illegal gheries is being stepped up. 

Not satisfied with the submissions the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra said, “On the next date, the court will be informed of the actual steps taken to control the problem.”The bench also sought an affidavit on the list of FIRs registered in respect of the demolition of the gheries  in Bhitarkanika at Kendrapara district.

The State counsel had submitted on Thursday an affidavit filed by the deputy collector (revenue), Kendrapara, stating 24 illegal prawn gheries were demolished between December 21, 2021 and February 17, 2022. A balance area of 92.28 acres of prawn gheries are still to be demolished.The bench directed the deputy collector to file further status report on the action taken from February 17 till end of March, when the matter is taken up next on April 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Illegal Prawn Gheries ORSAC FIR
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp