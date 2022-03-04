STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa Stevedores Limited awarded ‘Best Logistic Company of the Year’

“The awards have confirmed that the company is on the right track. We will strive to continue with our best standards and practices,”said OSL Group chairman Mahimananda Mishra.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has been awarded the ‘Best Logistic Company of the Year’ for successful diversification in multiple logistics at the 7th edition of East Coast Maritime Forum-2022 in Kolkata on February 24. 

OSL VP for marketing and coordination Lingaraj Panigrahy received the award from Paradip Port Trust chairman Ashis Kumar Bose and former CMD of Shipping Corporation of India Harjeet Kaur Joshi on behalf of OSL Group. 

OSL also bagged the ‘Best Stevedores Company of the Year’ award, adjudged by the eminent jury members of EXIM India Shipping Times who evaluated numerous companies for the recognition. Harihar Dash and Subash Acharya received the award on behalf of OSL Group.   

“The awards have confirmed that the company is on the right track. We will strive to continue with our best standards and practices,”said OSL Group chairman Mahimananda Mishra. OSL Group is committed to provide best services to all its stakeholders and will continue to expand, diversify and upgrade the profile, he added.

With an 8,000-plus brigade of workforce, OSL has pipelined many projects in Odisha. Since the State is eyeing to be the steel hub of India, the OSL Group sees huge potential in import and export business in the port sector, said OSL Group director Charchit Mishra.

