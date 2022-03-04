Problem of plenty for BJD over candidate selection in Jeypore municipality, Odisha 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As the last date of nomination filing for the urban local body (ULB) polls draws near, the BJD in Koraput is facing a problem of plenty due to a large number of aspirants vying for the chairperson post of Jeypore municipality.

The ruling party has formed the council of Jeypore municipality consecutively for the last three times and is determined to continue its winning spree. However, dozens of candidates aspiring for the chairperson post has become a headache for the BJD.

Sources said the aspirants are making a beeline for senior party leaders to prove themselves worthy for the post. While the district BJD is yet to select candidates for the ULB polls, the mad race for the top post has put the local leaders in a fix.

Sources said prominent among the aspirants for the chairperson post are former vice-chairman of Jeypore municipality Muna Rath, former vice-chairperson of Jeypore block Anup Patra and senior BJD leaders Bala Ray and Biji Bada Jenadeo. Besides, some businessmen and contractors are also vying for the post.

A meeting was held by the BJD at Jeypore on Wednesday but the leaders could not take a decision on the chairperson candidate.

They have decided to leave it to the State leadership to take a call on the matter. Sources said opinions of former minister and senior BJD leader Rabi Nanda and the party’s Koraput president Iswar Panigrahi will be taken before selecting a suitable candidate. However, the two leaders are tight-lipped on the matter. BJD insiders said the party will take a final call by Saturday.