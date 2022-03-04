STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Problem of plenty for BJD over candidate selection in Jeypore municipality, Odisha 

The ruling party has formed the council of Jeypore municipality consecutively for the last three times and is determined to continue its winning spree.

Published: 04th March 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  As the last date of nomination filing for the urban local body (ULB) polls draws near, the BJD in Koraput is facing a problem of plenty due to a large number of aspirants vying for the chairperson post of Jeypore municipality. 

The ruling party has formed the council of Jeypore municipality consecutively for the last three times and is determined to continue its winning spree. However, dozens of candidates aspiring for the chairperson post has become a headache for the BJD.

Sources said the aspirants are making a beeline for senior party leaders to prove themselves worthy for the post. While the district BJD is yet to select candidates for the ULB polls, the mad race for the top post has put the local leaders in a fix.

Sources said prominent among the aspirants for the chairperson post are former vice-chairman of Jeypore municipality Muna Rath,  former vice-chairperson of Jeypore block Anup Patra and senior BJD leaders Bala Ray and Biji Bada Jenadeo. Besides, some businessmen and contractors are also vying for the post.
A meeting was held by the BJD at Jeypore on Wednesday but the leaders could not take a decision on the chairperson candidate. 

They have decided to leave it to the State leadership to take a call on the matter. Sources said opinions of former minister and senior BJD leader Rabi Nanda and the party’s Koraput president Iswar Panigrahi will be taken before selecting a suitable candidate. However, the two leaders are tight-lipped on the matter. BJD insiders said the party will take a final call by Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ULB BJP BJD Chairperson Muncipality
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp