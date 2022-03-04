Tremors felt in Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts in Odisha 

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE/BHUBANESWAR: An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Kalahandi district on Thursday morning. Tremors were also felt across Umerkote, Jharigaon and other areas of neighbouring Nabarangpur district.

People in the affected areas came outside their houses in panic. Though no major loss of property was reported, some houses in the affected region developed cracks due to the earthquake.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the quake occurred at a depth of 9 km. “A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at about 11.29 am. The epicenter was near Koksara area in Kalahandi district,” said HR Biswas, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.