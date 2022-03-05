Inspector-In-Charge hurt in constable attack at Sukinda police station, Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Sukinda was injured after being attacked by a constable of his own police station on Thursday night. The officer Siba Charan Behera was assaulted after he caught Sukumar Swain - the constable posted as assistant driver - allegedly feigning illness to avoid duty.

While the IIC is undergoing treatment at the local community health centre (CHC), the constable has been arrested. Sukumar had joined Sukinda police station on Wednesday after his transfer from Jenapur. Sources said the IIC asked Sukumar to bring the police vehicle so that he could attend to a law and order problem in a nearby village.

“I sent a staffer to the driver’s quarters to inform him to be ready with the vehicle to go to a village in the evening. The staffer returned and reported that his room was locked from outside. I then called him on his cellphone and one of his brothers picked up stating that Sukumar was ill and has been admitted to Sukinda CHC,” said Siba.

On being informed about the illness of the driver, a police team led by the IIC went to the CHC. When Siba was about to enter the ward where Sukumar was undergoing treatment, his two brothers and mother reportedly stopped him. Subsequently, a war of words ensued between the IIC and the accused’s family members.

“We were about to enter the ward when the driver, who was pretending to be sick, came out and all of a sudden attacked me with the saline stand on the hospital verandah,” the IIC alleged. Soon, more force arrived at the CHC and brought Sukumar, his brothers, Sridhar Swain and Dharamjit Swain, besides mother Kiran Swain to the police station in the night.

Basing on the IIC’s complaint, Sukinda police registered a case and arrested the four accused persons. They were produced in court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody.

