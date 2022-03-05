STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KIIT School in Bhubaneswar celebrates International Women’s Day

The panelists shared their views on International Women’s Day 2022 campaign theme ‘Break the bias ‘ and other related issues. 

Published: 05th March 2022 07:57 AM

Women Power (Image used for Representational Purpose)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Women’s Day should not only be a celebration of achievements of women but also a lesson in gender equality, KIIT International School chairperson Mona Lisa Bal said on Friday.While addressing the second edition of ‘Womaniya 2.0’, organised by KIIT to commemorate the International Women’s Day, Bal said, “The system of age-old gender norms and gender roles that exist in our society can only be dismantled by changing the thought process of our next generations.”

She said schools must enrich the young impressionable minds about equality to help them break stereotypes. “It should not be a forced learning but something that should be naturally imbibed, nurtured and inculcated as a way of living.”A panel discussion was organised during the event which was attended by author Devdutt Pattanaik,  Founder and Chief Executive of Swabhiman Sruti Mohapatra, textile artist Bappaditya Biswas and author Rita Bhimani. The panelists shared their views on International Women’s Day 2022 campaign theme ‘Break the bias ‘ and other related issues. 

