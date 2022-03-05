STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Principal Secretary in Food Supplies Yadav given additional charge of Works dept of Odisha govt

Principal Secretary in Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Vir Vikram Yadav has been given additional charge of the Works department. 

Published: 05th March 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Principal Secretary in Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Vir Vikram Yadav has been given additional charge of the Works department. Krishan Kumar, Secretary in the Works department and Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will be relieved from the State government. Kumar will join as the Joint Secretary in the department of Commerce under Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry for a tenure of five years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food Supplies Consumer Welfare Department SJTA
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp