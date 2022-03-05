Principal Secretary in Food Supplies Yadav given additional charge of Works dept of Odisha govt
BHUBANESWAR: Principal Secretary in Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Vir Vikram Yadav has been given additional charge of the Works department. Krishan Kumar, Secretary in the Works department and Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will be relieved from the State government. Kumar will join as the Joint Secretary in the department of Commerce under Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry for a tenure of five years.