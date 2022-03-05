Public hearing in Dhinkia today; Court to assess the violence-hit village in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The district administration has taken all steps to conduct the public hearing in Dhinkia on Saturday. The hearing will be conducted in presence of five-member committee appointed by the Orissa High Court to assess the ground situation in the violence-hit village.

The committee had visited Dhinkia on February 24 but was unable to hold the public hearing due to clash between JSW supporters and those opposing the project. The HC had directed the committee members to visit Dhinkia again on March 5 and submit an anonymous report three days after its visit.