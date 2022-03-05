Restriction on movement of heavy vehicles demanded on Devi bridge in Odisha 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Fulhar village under Allipingal panchayat have alleged that despite the Orissa High Court directive to restrict movement of heavy vehicles on the bridge over Devi river, the district administration has done little to act on it. Heavy vehicles continue to use the bridge causing a lot of damage to the shortest road from Jagatisinghpur to Niali block that also connects Puri and Konark.

Constructed in 1995, Allipingal bridge on Devi river was of late in a dilapidated condition and had developed cracks sparking fear among local commuters. The repair of the bridge was also delayed as many contractors were reportedly reluctant to take up work due to threats from anti-social groups.

After visit of Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik in 2018, the bridge was repaired. However, it came to the fore that transportation of vehicles laden with sand and other heavy items on the bridge was the reason of the large-scale damage caused to the bridge. Sources said, following the bridge remodelling, the administration banned plying of heavy vehicles but lifted the ban two-three months later after some local groups demanded it.

In December last year, officials of Works department made a spot inquiry of the bridge after local villagers again raised the issue. Following the departmental inquiry, a second two-lane bridge was proposed 20 meter upstream of the existing bridge to avert traffic. But as no progress was made, former Allipingal sarpanch Dhuleswer Mallick filed a PIL in this regard in Orissa High Court. Last month, the HC responded to the petition and directed the administration to construct a barricade to restrict heavy vehicles’ plying over this bridge.

However, Mallick and other villagers alleged that trucks, dumpers and lorries are plying unrestricted even after a month of the HC order. “We have sought the intervention of the administration and superintendent engineer, Works department to implement the HC order and restrict heavy vehicle movement on the bridge at the earliest,” they said.

Superintendent engineer of Works departmentJagatsinghpur, Nimain Das said the administration was directed to erect the barricade near bridge but still hasn’t done it.