Take decision on making Srimandir disabled-friendly within one month: Orissa High Court 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Puri Jagannath temple authorities to take a decision on the issue of making the 12th-century shrine disabled-friendly within a month. A single-judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath issued the direction on a petition filed by Jitendra Kumar Biswal, a resident of Bargarh, who claimed to be 100 per cent disabled and dependent on battery-operated wheelchair.

Biswal sought direction from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to make the temple complex accessible for persons with disabilities. He had approached the court instead of approaching the competent authority at the first hand.

While observing it to be “a genuine case”, Justice Rath said, “In view of the urgency involved in this matter and as a decision in the matter is required to be taken by the administrative authority at the first hand, this court directs the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Chief Administrator of Puri Jagannath temple and Collector Puri to collectively take a lawful decision in the matter by treating the petition as a representation at the instance of the petitioner.” The entire exercise shall be completed within a period of one month, the order specified.

Biswal had sought direction from the authorities for making designated space within the inner sanctum of the Jagannath Temple for wheelchair-dependent devotees so that they can offer their prayers and have a clear view of the three deities. He further sought other provisions that may be required within the temple complex for the free movement of wheelchair-bound devotees.