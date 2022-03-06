Elderly man gunned down in broad daylight

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: An elderly man was gunned down by three miscreants in broad daylight in front of his house at Babakarpur village within Mahakalpada police limits here on Saturday afternoon.

He was identified as 62-year-old Arabinda Mishra, a retired panchayat executive officer. Arabinda’s wife Minati Mishra (58) and her son Suvakesh Mishra (28) also suffered gunshot injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment in Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition.

The crime took place at around 3 pm. Sources said three motorcycle-borne miscreants stopped in front of Arabinda’s house and called him outside. When the elderly man stepped out, he was gunned down. Hearing gunshots, Minati and Suvakesh rushed outside but they too were fired upon.

Arabinda along with his wife and son was rushed to the DHH. While he was declared brought dead by doctors, Minati and Suvakesh were admitted.

On the other hand, locals overpowered two of the miscreants when they were trying to flee on their bikes. The duo was given a severe thrashing. On being informed, police reached the spot and nabbed the miscreants who were later rushed to the DHH. Their condition is stated to be critical.

Mahakalpada IIC Manoranjan Chaudhury said the exact motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. Police suspect that past enmity may be the reason behind the murder and the miscreants were supari killers. As two miscreants have been nabbed, the case will be cracked soon.

“Police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act. We seized some fake number plates from the bike. Police have sealed all the roads and are raiding several hideouts to nab the third miscreant who fled after committing the crime,” the IIC added.