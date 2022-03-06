Find ways to continue education of Ukraine returnees: BJD MP Prasanna Acharya to Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of the Committee on Petitions and leader of the BJD Parliamentary Party in the Rajya Sabha Prasanna Acharya on Saturday urged the Centre to analyse the reasons behind such a huge number of Indian students going to Ukraine for medical education.

In a letter to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Acharya said that either medical seats in India are limited in number or expenses for medical education in the country are high in comparison to other countries like Ukraine which middle-class parents are not able to afford. Besides, he asked whether the standard of medical education in these countries are better than in India.

The senior BJD leader suggested that the Centre should also ponder over an immediate alternative arrangement for the students returning from the war-torn Ukraine, who were forced to abandon their studies halfway in view of the deteriorating situation. All arrangements should be made for their entry into various medical colleges, if needed by relaxing the prevalent rules and guidelines.

The BJD Rajya Sabha MP said that most of the students are in final year, while many in the middle of their education and some had been admitted to various medical universities very recently. The MP said he personally knows many parents from Odisha who took much effort to arrange finances to send their children to Ukraine for medical education.

Acharya said the students face a very uncertain future as it does not seem normalcy would return in the near future. He requested the Union Minister to give immediate thought to these problems and find favourable solutions.