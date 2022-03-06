International Women's Day: BSF officer fights Maoists and educates girls of Odisha

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: When Amandeep Kaur - Border Security Force (BSF)'s first woman officer to be deployed in Odisha - is not patrolling the State borders to check Maoist infiltration, she spends her time telling girls in remote villages of Koraput district about the importance of education and joining the forces.

She was at SSD Government Girls High School in Nilabari village under Bandhugaon block of Koraput district a part of an outreach programme organised by BSF last month. At the school, Kaur held a motivational session for about 75 girl students in the presence of 23 teachers. She emphasised the importance of education and career opportunities in the security forces.

The girls were in awe of a woman officer in uniform and asked her questions on getting into BSF. "BSF is a challenging job but fulfilling at the same time. Because, by protecting your homeland, you also pave the way for development of the region," she said, adding that there is no glass ceiling in security forces for women candidates.

A native of Punjab's Muktsar Sahib district, the 30-year-old assistant commandant has been posted at BSF's 68th Battalion headquartered in Rayagada district since February. A month into her deployment, Kaur leads over 35 security personnel in area domination exercises and taking part in outreach programmes in Maoist-affected areas of Koraput.

As part of the outreach programmes, she has been reaching out to people in 40 to 45 remote villages and creating awareness on education of girl child besides, explaining the nuances of joining security forces to school-going girls.

She tells parents about residential schools run by the State government where they can send their girls for free education. "Education of girls is very important if people in these remote pockets want to see development. It is also important that girls from Maoist-hit areas should enter the forces to protect their motherland," said Kaur, who during her outreach programmes also highlights the significance of women officers/personnel in the BSF and their roles in anti-Maoist operations or on the international borders.

Kaur did her schooling in Punjab and completed higher education in Rajasthan. The woman officer recalled that since her childhood she had decided to wear the uniform to serve the country.

Prior to her deployment in anti-Maoist operations in Odisha, Kaur was deployed at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. She joined BSF in 2012 as a sub-inspector and was later promoted as inspector. Last year, she rose to the rank of assistant commandant.

BSF's 68th Battalion's Commandant Yoginder Agarwal is all praise for Kaur. Apart from creating awareness in rural pockets of Koraput district, she has been involved in all the duties which any officer performs in Maoist-affected areas, he said.

"The villagers, especially the women, are approaching us without any hesitation on spotting Assistant Commandant Amandeep Kaur. We are able to strike an instant chord with them due to the presence of a woman officer," he said.