Odisha: COVID-19 claims seven more lives in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the COVID-19 situation in the State improves steadily with detection of only 145 new cases in the last 24 hours, there is no let up in fatalities as seven more succumbed to the disease taking the cumulative death toll to 9,098.

With 49,464 tests conducted during the period, the test positivity rate dropped to 0.29 per cent (pc), the lowest since March last year. The fresh cases from 22 districts pushed the tally to 12.85 lakh. Khurda reported the highest 25 cases, followed by 17 from Sambalpur, 16 from Sundargarh, 16 from Gajapati and 12 from Balasore. Seventeen districts recorded cases in single digit.

With no active cases, Keonjhar became the first COVID free district in the third wave. Four other districts - Kalahandi (4), Dhenkanal (7), Nayagarh (8), Puri (8), Jagatsinghpur (9) and Deogarh (9) - with single-digit active cases are on the verge of figuring in the COVID-free list.

Meanwhile, all the 30 districts in the State have turned green with active cases remaining below 500 in each of the districts. Total active cases came down to 1381 after recovery of 209 patients.

OSL workers pledge for safety

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to create awareness among the workers, Orissa Stevedores limited (OSL) organised the 51st National Safety Week on its premises at Paradip's Badapadia on March 4. The week-long programme, which will continue till March 10, commenced with a pledge to follow all the safety norms.

On the occasion, OSL Group Chairman Mahimananda Mishra said that safety is non-negotiable. The programme will help OSL further enhance focus on safety, he added.