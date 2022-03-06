Orissa HC tells Mahanadi Coalfields to end man's 25-year wait for job

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to provide job to a person under the rehabilitation scheme for land oustees, who has been waiting for it for the last 25 years. Sunil Kumar Dash had filed a petition seeking directions to the MCL, to rehabilitate him with a suitable appointment in 2008.

While allowing it on Friday, the bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik said, "The court is satisfied that the petitioner has made out a case for grant of relief. The petitioner has waited since 1996. He is almost 52 years as of date but still has around eight years of service to render. Consequently, the court issues a direction to the MCL to provide employment to the petitioner under the rehabilitation scheme."

Sunil is the grandson of late Balmukund Dash of Brajarajnagar, whose land was acquired by the State government for MCL in March 1988. Balmukund had submitted on March 25, 1996, a representation to the Sambalpur land acquisition officer protesting against his grandson not being given a job, while, the grandsons of two other persons Sribatsa Dash and Manibhusan Dash had been employed.

The bench also directed MCL "to provide employment to the petitioner on par with the relief granted to the grandsons of Sribatsa and Manibhusan, not later than six weeks from March 4".