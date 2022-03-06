STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for abducting Angul youth

Three miscreants were arrested for kidnapping a youth from Pallahara for ransom, Angul police said on Saturday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Three miscreants were arrested for kidnapping a youth from Pallahara for ransom, Angul police said on Saturday. They were identified as Santosh Singh (30) of Jharkhand, Nagen Das (45) of Barbil in Keonjhar and Himanshu Nahara (32) of Pallahara. Santosh was the mastermind behind the kidnapping of Priyabrata Biswal (25), police said.

On March 1, Priyabrata was eating at a hotel in Pallahara town when three miscreants abducted him and fled in a car. His brother Debabrata Biswal received a call from the kidnappers who demanded `4 lakh to release Priyabrata. Subsequently, Debabrata lodged a complaint with Pallahara police basing on which a case was registered.

During investigation, police tracked the cellphone number of the abductors in Jharkhand. However, the kidnappers changed their location and moved to Barbil.

On Thursday night, Pallahara police raided their hideout in Barbil and rescued Priyabrata besides arresting the three accused. A truck and the car in which Priyabrata was kidnapped were also seized.
The trio was brought to Pallahara on Friday and produced in court.

