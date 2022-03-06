Wary of sending back children, parents seek seats in med colleges

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/JEYPORE: Parents of MBBS students who returned to Odisha from Ukraine, may have heaved a sigh of relief after days of agony but their woes are far from over. Unwilling to send them back to the war-torn country and worried about their future, the parents have appealed to the Odisha government to give their children admission in medical colleges of the State.

For Md Anish, a second year of MBBS in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa National Medical University, homecoming brought an end to his and parents’ ordeal but an uncertain future awaits him. “The ongoing war has cast a shadow on my future. I still have four years left to complete the degree. Even if the situation normalises, my parents won’t send me back,” said Anish who returned to his native Marichapada village of Jagatsinghpur town on Friday.

Another MBBS student from Hatbazar of Jagatsinghpur town, Lipsa Mohapatra who is Anish’s classmate and returned with him said she is unable to recover from the trauma and the critical journey back home from the Ukrainian border.

“The soldiers misbehaved and assaulted the Indian students while crossing the border. I was lucky and had a narrow escape,” she said, recounting horrors of the war. Her uncle Parijat Mohapatra appealed to the Indian government to adjust all student returnees in the country.

After an unforgettable seven-day journey, Gopal Patra, a fifth-year medical student of Luhansk State Medical University, returned home to his hometown in Jeypore, Koraput on Saturday.

Sharing his experience, Gopal said all students got a rude shock when the university authorities apprised them of the war and asked them to leave for Lviv, 45 km away, to reach Poland border.

As the advisory was sudden and local transport suspended, an evacuation train from Rubizne to Lviv was arranged by the university. “We walked 20 km to reach Poland border. Luckily we made it safely back home,” he said. Gopal’s mother Prasanti thanked the government for his safe return and appealed that education of returnees be now taken care of by the State government.

‘Was stuck in metro station for 5 days’

Sambalpur: From witnessing bombing just a few hundred meters from his flat to spending the night at the metro station without food, Roshan Behera lived the worst nightmare of his life before finally reaching his home safely on Saturday.

A medical student of VN Karazin Kharkiv National University from Sambalpur, Roshan was scheduled to return to Odisha on February 28 but was stranded at Kharkiv for nearly five days. “While we were not expecting the tension to aggravate to this extent, circumstances changed quickly after Russia declared war on Ukraine," said Roshan who crossed the border with a group of 10 Indians, two Chinese, and a few Ukrainians. Sharing his career concerns, he said,” I have just two years left and if things settle down soon, I would be able to go back and complete my degree.”