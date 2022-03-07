BJD springs a surprise, chooses SHG activist

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Election for Jajpur municipality will witness a departure from the past as BJD has sprung a surprise by declaring Ranjulata Hota, a political greenhorn, as its chairperson candidate.

Ranjulata, 53, is a self help group (SHG) activist in the municipality with no prior political experience. Political analysts call this a masterstroke by Jajpur MLA and BJD State organisation secretary Pranab Prakash Das.

Pranab is son of late Janata Dal leader Ashok Das who was a close associate of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. For the last three decades, chairperson of Jajpur municipality has been from the Das family which is why this move by the legislator is believed to score brownie points for the ruling BJD.

Ranjulata has no political connection and hails from a humble background. Her husband owns a photocopier shop in the town for a living while Ranjulata coordinates with SHGs to rally for various issues. Interestingly, the woman is said not to have applied for a party ticket and was reportedly taken by surprise when the party announced her selection.

“Never did I think that I would get into politics and get a BJD ticket for the municipal elections. My candidature came as a surprise and I want to thank our MLA for it. I will strive to live up to the party’s expectations and people of the municipality by offering my best services,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for giving platform to a novice. Jajpur municipality, one of the oldest municipalities in the State, has been the stronghold of Das’ kin for years now. As many as nine leaders from the family have been elected to various posts in the civic body in the last six decades.