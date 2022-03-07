STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denied tickets, BJD leaders shift to Congress

Former BJD corporator of Ward 10 Gyana Ranjan Swain along with his supporters on Saturday joined Congress.

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Miffed at not getting party tickets for the elections to Cuttack Municipal Corporation, some leaders of BJD in Cuttack quit the ruling party to join Congress recently.

Former BJD corporator of Ward 10 Gyana Ranjan Swain along with his supporters on Saturday joined Congress. He met Barabati- Cuttack legislator Mohammad Moquim at the party’s city office and joined the party. Like Swain, senior BJD leader of Ward 17 Jakir Hussein left the  party and joined congress.

Both said that they quit the ruling party because of the manner in which it is being run nowadays. “We were feeling uncomfortable at the party for the last one year. Those having no political weightage and experience are now being given local leadership responsibilities in BJD. The policy and standard terms of Congress attracted them to join the party,” they said.

Similarly, frontline local BJD leader of Ward 39 Bata Krishna Sahu and BJD’s youth wing leader from Ward 52 Pradipta Kumar Acharya have joined the Congress.

Political observers said the ruling BJD dissidents are resorting to party-hopping and preferring to join Congress under the leadership of Moquim who is sitting Congress legislator of Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment. The highest 32 of the total 59 wards of CMC are under jurisdiction of the Assembly segment.

