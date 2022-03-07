STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girl hurt as poachers open fire

Naik suffered gunshot wound on her hip and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital.

Injured Urbashi Naik undergoing treatment in hospital on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A college girl was injured after poachers lying in wait to hunt wild boars opened fire at her in a forest within Dharuadihi police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday.

She was identified as 18-year-old Urbashi Naik of the remote Lamti village in Kulta gram panchayat. Sources said Naik along with other village women had gone to the nearby forest at around 11.30 am. Hearing her footsteps, some poachers hiding in bushes assumed the presence of wild boars and opened fire at the direction of the girl.

Naik suffered gunshot wound on her hip and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. Confirming the incident, Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said two persons involved in the incident have been detained and efforts are underway to nab the third accused.
Condition of Naik is stated to be stable.

