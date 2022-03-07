Covid: New cases drop to 129, lowest since December

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The steady improvement in Covid-19 situation continued as Odisha recorded 129 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic. Three more patients also succumbed to the disease during the period.

The drastic decline in fresh infections also brought down the overall test positivity rate (TPR) in the State, which had conducted 48,964 tests, including 20,156 through RT-PCR on Saturday. The TPR came down to 0.26 per cent (pc). Barring Gajapati (1.9 pc) and Sundargarh (1.6 pc), it was less than one pc in 17 districts and close to zero in 11 districts.

With no active case, Keonjhar continued to be Covid free district for the second consecutive day. Seven more districts have less than 10 active cases each and are on the verge of joining the list of Covid free districts.

Sambalpur has the highest 141 active cases, followed by 102 in Jharsuguda, 99 in Sundargarh, 91 in Angul and 90 in Gajapati. The Covid situation has improved significantly in Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Balasore that had registered the maximum cases during the third wave. There are only 72 active cases in Khurda, 76 in Jajpur, 52 in Cuttack and 60 in Balasore.

Of the fresh cases spread across 18 districts, 39 were in the 0-18 years age group. No new case was reported from 12 districts. The highest 25 infections were recorded from Sundargarh, 20 from Gajapati, 18 from Sambalpur, 14 from Khurda and 10 from Balasore.

With this, the cumulative tally rose to 12.85 lakh of which, 12.75 lakh have recovered. Death of three patients in Kandhamal district has pushed the toll to 9,101. The active cases now stood at 1,193 after recovery of 314 patients on Sunday.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the number of new cases has been remaining less than 200 and the TPR is below one pc for the last one week.

The audit of Covid-related deaths is also near complete. From the significant decline in new infections and active cases it can be concluded that the third wave is over in the State, he added.