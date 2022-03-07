STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid: New cases drop to 129, lowest since December

Sambalpur has the highest 141 active cases, followed by 102 in Jharsuguda, 99 in Sundargarh, 91 in Angul and 90 in Gajapati.

Published: 07th March 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The steady improvement in Covid-19 situation continued as Odisha recorded 129 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic. Three more patients also succumbed to the disease during the period.

The drastic decline in fresh infections also brought down the overall test positivity rate (TPR) in the State, which had conducted 48,964 tests, including 20,156 through RT-PCR on Saturday. The TPR came down to 0.26 per cent (pc). Barring Gajapati (1.9 pc) and Sundargarh (1.6 pc), it was less than one pc in 17 districts and close to zero in 11 districts.

With no active case, Keonjhar continued to be Covid free district for the second consecutive day. Seven more districts have less than 10 active cases each and are on the verge of joining the list of Covid free districts.

Sambalpur has the highest 141 active cases, followed by 102 in Jharsuguda, 99 in Sundargarh, 91 in Angul and 90 in Gajapati. The Covid situation has improved significantly in Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Balasore that had registered the maximum cases during the third wave. There are only 72 active cases in Khurda, 76 in Jajpur, 52 in Cuttack and 60 in Balasore.  

Of the fresh cases spread across 18 districts, 39 were in the 0-18 years age group. No new case was reported from 12 districts. The highest 25 infections were recorded from Sundargarh, 20 from Gajapati, 18 from Sambalpur, 14 from Khurda and 10 from Balasore.

With this, the cumulative tally rose to 12.85 lakh of which, 12.75 lakh have recovered. Death of three patients in Kandhamal district has pushed the toll to 9,101. The active cases now stood at 1,193 after recovery of 314 patients on Sunday.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the number of new cases has been remaining less than 200 and the TPR is below one pc for the last one week. 

The audit of Covid-related deaths is also near complete. From the significant decline in new infections and active cases it can be concluded that the third wave is over in the State, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Pandemic Odisha
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp