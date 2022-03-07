STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Selection for Jeypore chairperson candidate in final stage: Congress

Published: 07th March 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Suspense over Congress candidate selection for Jeypore municipality chairperson post continues as the party is yet to come up with a name yet. 

Difference of opinion in the party camp is believed to be the reason behind the delay. As per reports, the district unit of Congress had submitted names of aspirants for the councillors and chairman for four ULBs including Jeypore to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).  

On March 4, OPCC directed Koraput Congress to clear the aspirants’ list basing on decision of Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka. This apparently has brought the selection process to a grinding halt as MP Ulaka and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati reportedly have a difference of opinion over choice of nominees. 

On Saturday, District Congress Committee president Minakshi Bahinipati wrote to OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik to speed up the selection process and ensure filing of papers by party candidates immediately for the urban polls.  

However, till reports last came in, the party has still not declared the chairperson candidate’s name for Jeypore municipality.  

Sources say, names of DCC president Minakhi Bahinipati, senior Congress leaders Bulu Sahu, Nari Mohanty  and Nihar Bisoyi as probable candidates are doing the rounds. 

Contacted, Ulaka said, “We are in the final stage of selection process and will declare the name for Jeypore municipality chairperson post by Monday morning.” 

Meanwhile, Jeypore MLA Bahinipati held an emergency meeting with senior party cadres on the issue on Sunday evening. 

