Tiger scare in Khamar

Panic has gripped the residents of Khamar after two buffaloes were reportedly killed by a tiger a couple of days back.
 

Tiger

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Panic has gripped the residents of Khamar after two buffaloes were reportedly killed by a tiger a couple of days back. Though forest officials neither denied nor confirmed the presence of a tiger in the area, Khamar ranger Chandra Shekhar Garnaik said it is also likely that the buffaloes may have been killed by a leopard.

Two days back, carcasses of the buffaloes were found near Pita village under Danda reserve forest. The marks on the carcasses suggested that the animals were killed by a big cat. On being informed by locals, forest officials rushed to the spot and found pug marks of a large cat in the area.

Garnaik said a tiger expert from Satkosia visited the spot on Saturday and took pictures of the pug marks for further examination to ascertain if those were of a tiger or leopard. “Suspecting the presence of tiger, the department has asked people not to venture into Danda reserve forest,” the ranger added.

Divisional forest officer of Satkosia Saroj Panda said the photos of the pug marks are being examined. “Forest personnel are keeping a close watch in the area where the buffalo carcasses were found,” he added.

