Tusker carcass found

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: The carcass of an adult male elephant was found in Gurjang forest near Kadopada village under Barkote range here on Sunday.

The carcass, with one of the tusks broken, was spotted by villagers in the morning. On being informed, forest officials along with a scientific team reached the spot and conducted autopsy. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Deogarh Magar Dhanaji Raoso also reached the spot.

Raoso said “Prima facie, it appears that the tusker may have died in the last 24 to 48 hours. There are no external injuries and we suspect heat stress to be the cause of death. The exact cause can be ascertained only after we get the autopsy report.” The carcass was buried after autopsy.

While poaching angle in the tusker death has not been established, a forest official said one of its tusks might have broken in a fight with another elephant in the forest.