STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tusker carcass found

The carcass of an adult male elephant was found in Gurjang forest near Kadopada village under Barkote range here on Sunday.

Published: 07th March 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Forest personnel inspecting the carcass of the male elephant in Gurjang forest near Kadopada village | Express

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: The carcass of an adult male elephant was found in Gurjang forest near Kadopada village under Barkote range here on Sunday.

The carcass, with one of the tusks broken, was spotted by villagers in the morning. On being informed, forest officials along with a scientific team reached the spot and conducted autopsy. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Deogarh Magar Dhanaji Raoso also reached the spot. 

Raoso said “Prima facie, it appears that the tusker may have died in the last 24 to 48 hours. There are no external injuries and we suspect heat stress to be the cause of death. The exact cause can be ascertained only after we get the autopsy report.” The carcass was buried after autopsy. 

While poaching angle in the tusker death has not been established, a forest official said one of its tusks might have broken in a fight with another elephant in the forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp