STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress surprises, fields truck union leader as chairperson nominee for Jeypore municipality

As per reports, Mohanty’s name was announced by Bahinipati after an emergency meeting at his residence late on Sunday night.

Published: 08th March 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Congress candidate Narendra Mohanty with MLA Bahinipati in Jeypore | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Putting an end to speculations, the district Congress unit selected party cadre Narendra Mohanty as the chairperson nominee for the Jeypore municipality on Monday. Mohanty is believed to be a close associate of Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati. 

As per reports, Mohanty’s name was announced by Bahinipati after an emergency meeting at his residence late on Sunday night. Though a loyalist of the MLA, Mohanty’s public image has been more associated with his role as a truck union leader than a Congress member. Justifying his candidature, Bahinipati said,

"The name was selected after consensus among senior leaders. If he wins, Mohanty will focus on making Jeypore municipality corruption-free and aid development of the town.” 

Sources say, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka had proposed the name of  senior Congress leader and social activist Bulu Sahu for the Jeypore chairperson post and he was likely to file his papers on the day. However, the choice was scrapped and the district Congress committee (DCC) chose Mohanty instead. 
The indecisiveness over candidature for the post until the eleventh hour had fuelled speculations, with the delay being attributed to difference of opinion within the party camp.

On March 4, OPCC directed Koraput Congress to clear the aspirants’ list basing on decision of  MP Ulaka. This apparently put a brake on selection process as the MP and MLA Bahinipati reportedly have a difference of opinion on nominees. 

However, selection of a low-key candidate by Congress has reportedly brought cheer in BJD circle. The ruling party, sources say, had predicted a tough challenge from probable Congress candidates Bulu Sahu and Dhiren Patntaik for the chairperson post but the party’s choice has made them breathe easy.
Meanwhile, BJD candidate Suryanarayan Rath and BJP nominee Purna Chandra Patnaik also filed their papers for the chairperson post in Jeypore municipality on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Mohanty Tara Prasad Bahinipati
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp