Congress surprises, fields truck union leader as chairperson nominee for Jeypore municipality

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Putting an end to speculations, the district Congress unit selected party cadre Narendra Mohanty as the chairperson nominee for the Jeypore municipality on Monday. Mohanty is believed to be a close associate of Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

As per reports, Mohanty’s name was announced by Bahinipati after an emergency meeting at his residence late on Sunday night. Though a loyalist of the MLA, Mohanty’s public image has been more associated with his role as a truck union leader than a Congress member. Justifying his candidature, Bahinipati said,

"The name was selected after consensus among senior leaders. If he wins, Mohanty will focus on making Jeypore municipality corruption-free and aid development of the town.”

Sources say, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka had proposed the name of senior Congress leader and social activist Bulu Sahu for the Jeypore chairperson post and he was likely to file his papers on the day. However, the choice was scrapped and the district Congress committee (DCC) chose Mohanty instead.

The indecisiveness over candidature for the post until the eleventh hour had fuelled speculations, with the delay being attributed to difference of opinion within the party camp.

On March 4, OPCC directed Koraput Congress to clear the aspirants’ list basing on decision of MP Ulaka. This apparently put a brake on selection process as the MP and MLA Bahinipati reportedly have a difference of opinion on nominees.

However, selection of a low-key candidate by Congress has reportedly brought cheer in BJD circle. The ruling party, sources say, had predicted a tough challenge from probable Congress candidates Bulu Sahu and Dhiren Patntaik for the chairperson post but the party’s choice has made them breathe easy.

Meanwhile, BJD candidate Suryanarayan Rath and BJP nominee Purna Chandra Patnaik also filed their papers for the chairperson post in Jeypore municipality on the day.