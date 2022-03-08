Minor engaged as a domestic help girl rescued

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Childline on Monday rescued a 13-year-old girl, who was reportedly engaged as a domestic help in a Nalco employee’s house since the last three months.

Childline officials said the girl’s father is a house painter and her mother works as a domestic help. She was staying with her parents in a slum under Nayapalli police limits.

A video of the minor girl engaged as domestic help went viral on social media on Monday. The girl’s employer later handed her over to Nalco Women’s Club. Subsequently, Childline officials rescued the girl, produced her before additional CWC and sent her to an open shelter.