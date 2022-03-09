Accused hacked to death by murdered woman’s kin in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a revenge killing, a 45-year-old man was hacked to death on Monday evening allegedly by family members of an elderly woman who was murdered in Gunderpur village within Dhama police limits last year.

The man, identified as Kamal Bag, was killed by family members of Makhni Bag who was murdered in August last year. Police have detained four persons in this connection. Sources said Kamal along with his son Sushil and sister Arati were accused in the murder of Makhni Bag and subsequently jailed. Kamal and Arati were released on bail around one month after the murder. Sushil, the main accused in Makhni’s murder, was released from jail two days back.

Nursing a grudge against Kamal, Sushil and Arati, Makhni’s family members were on lookout of an opportunity to avenge her murder. After Sushil was released, the family members decided to carry out their revenge killing plan. When Kamal had gone out for some work on Monday evening, they attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, tension flared up in Gunderpur village. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized Kamal’s body for autopsy. Dhama IIC Tarabati Pradhan said four persons, including the son and grandson of Makhni, have been detained in connection with Kamal’s murder. A section of pwolice force has been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order. Further investigation is underway, the IIC added.