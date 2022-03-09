STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD pins hope on Congress old-timer in Kuchinda 

Mohanty was the chairperson of Kuchinda NAC way back in 1984 and 1992 from Congress, his candidature from the BJD has left the opposition parties surprised.

Published: 09th March 2022

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The BJD has pinned its hopes on a former Congress old guard to win the chairperson seat of Kuchinda notified area council (NAC) in the district. The ruling party has fielded Pradyut Mohanty, a Congress old-timer, as its chairperson candidate in Kuchinda. Mohanty had joined BJD at the State party office in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, just two days before the last date of nomination filing for the urban local body (ULB) polls.

Mohanty was the chairperson of Kuchinda NAC way back in 1984 and 1992 from the Congress. While his candidature from the BJD has left the opposition parties surprised, Mohanty said, “During my tenure as the NAC chairperson, I carried out many development works which people still remember. I am sure these works will pay off this time. People have shown their love for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the BJD in the recently-concluded panchayat poll. I am confident that the trend will continue in the urban elections too.” 

The Congress has also fielded a former chairperson as the party candidate. Congress nominee Akhil Pratap Singh was the chairperson of Kuchinda NAC from 2008 to 2013. Singh said he is hopeful of winning the chairperson post again. “Many development works were undertaken during my tenure. I am confident that the people will elect a candidate who has a good track record,” he added.

Similarly, the BJP has fielded an old party cadre for the chairperson post. The candidate, Sushil Kar, is a former councillor of the NAC and also the general secretary of Sambalpur BJP. Kar said, “The results of rural polls will have no bearing on the ULB elections. People here are aware of my work when there was a BJP council here.” Eight other candidates including a nominee from AAP and seven Independents have also filed nominations for the chairperson post of Kuchinda which has 11 Wards.

