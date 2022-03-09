Man killed trying to save niece from abductors

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 44-year-old man was allegedly killed while trying to save his 19-year-old niece from kidnappers at Chandrasekhar village within Rajnagar police limits here on Monday night.He was identified as Bichitrananda Biswal. Police have detained four persons in this connection.

Sources said four motorcycle-borne miscreants reportedly kidnapped Bichitrananda’s niece in the night. Hearing the girl’s screams, her mother and other family members came out of the house. Bichitrananda chased the kidnappers on his motorcycle and caught hold of one of them. However, the abductors attacked him with iron roads and he suffered grievous head injuries.

Bichitrananda was rushed to Rajnagar community health centre where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, villagers managed to apprehend all the four abductors, identified as Srikant Jena, Debni Jena, Babuni Jena and Biswaranjan Pradhan of Junapangana village.

The girl’s brother Debendra Kumar Biswal lodged an FIR based on which police registered a case. “We suspect that the incident is the fallout of a love affair. Police are interrogating all the four accused and the girl,” said Rajnagar IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak.