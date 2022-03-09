STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha to dehire Covid hospitals, prioritise booster

Since the State is behind the national average in second dose vaccination, it has been decided to prioritise the drive through special campaigns.

Published: 09th March 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Covid cases have dropped to the lowest point, the Odisha government has decided to dehire Covid hospitals and beds at the earliest. The State government had set up 88 Covid facilities with around 10,859 beds, including 3,075 ICU beds and 1,211 ventilator beds in 30 districts following the rise in number of infections in January.

With the new cases declining considerably, the active cases on Tuesday dropped below 1,000 for the first time since March last year. The active cases came down to 983 in the last 24 hours after recovery of 213 patients. It was 785 on March 22, last year. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department RK Sharma has asked all CDMOs to take steps immediately for dehiring of beds and rationalise the human resources in Covid facilities in consultation with collectors.

Since the State is behind the national average in second dose vaccination, it has been decided to prioritise the drive-through special campaigns. The second dose Covid vaccination coverage is low in 12 districts.CDMOs of Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Balangir, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Khurda, Ganjam, Balasore, Bargarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts having more than one lakh beneficiaries due for second dose have been directed to achieve the target through door to door campaign and micro-planning.

The vaccination of adolescents aged 15 to 17 years and precautionary doses will also be prioritised in order to cover all age-appropriate beneficiaries by the end of the month. The vaccination coverage among teenagers in 18 districts is behind the national average.

The districts where inoculation target is yet to be achieved are Puri, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Balangir, Keonjhar and Gajapati.

Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said CDMOs have been instructed to conduct special sessions in schools and colleges in these districts and take all-out efforts to cover all eligible. So far, 3.28 crore people have got at least a single dose and 2.79 crore have been given a double dose vaccination. Precautionary dose has been administered to 8.26 lakh people.

