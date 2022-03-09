Odisha High Court stays fee waiver directive for private schools

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has refused to issue a stay order on collection of fees by private schools without implementing the Court’s fee waiver directive in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.The refusal came while taking up on Monday the petition Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh (OAM) had filed seeking intervention against several private schools collecting fees for the 2021-22 academic session in violation of HC’s fee waiver directive.

However, in an interim order the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice B P Routray said, “The fees paid by the students will be subject to the outcome of the writ petition”.The bench issued notices returnable within four weeks to the School and Mass Education Department and directed for listing of the case on July 11 for hearing along with the reply and rejoinder to it by the petitioner.OAM has alleged in the petition that schools had resumed offline classes from February 28 and students were not being allowed unless fees are paid as notified for 2021-22.

Earlier, OAM had sought High Court’s intervention for fee waiver by private schools amid the pandemic. The High Court had disposed of OAM’s petition along with two other related petitions on January 7, 2021. In the order the High Court left it to the State government to proceed further on the MOU arrived between private institutions, with the mediation of the State, agreeing to waiver fees in a graded manner.Then, on January 19, 2021, the State government had issued a notification asking all private schools to follow the High Court’s fee waiver directive or the MoU which had agreed upon different waiver rates as per different slabs of school fee structure.