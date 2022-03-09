STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition fails to field candidates in many seats in Odisha  

The Congress is in dire straits as the party has failed to place its nominees in at least 100 wards in the entire State.

Published: 09th March 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Congress Bhawan

Odisha Congress Bhawan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A clear picture on the position of different political parties in the urban local body (ULB) elections has started to emerge after the filing of the nomination papers which concluded on Monday.It has come to light that except for the ruling BJD, the Opposition BJP and Congress have failed to field candidates in all wards going to polls on March 24.

Sources said that though the BJP has somehow managed to field candidates in a majority of seats, the Congress is in dire straits as the party has failed to place its nominees in at least 100 wards in the entire State. In some notified area councils (NACs), the party is reported to have failed to field candidates for even chairperson posts.

While the BJD is facing the problem of plenty and a large number of rebels, the Congress camp is pessimistic from the beginning. Several leaders pointed out that an election cannot be fought without resources, particularly money. Many senior leaders of the party like Santosh Singh Saluja and Ganeswar Behera have publicly pointed this out without any response.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made by the BJD to persuade rebel candidates to withdraw nomination papers. Observers and district presidents have been asked to persuade the large number of rebels to withdraw nominations by the end of withdrawal of candidature on March 14.
 

