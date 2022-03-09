Police seek permission for polygraph test of fake doctor

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As fake doctor Ramesh Swain continues to hide information about his operations, Commissionerate Police on Tuesday moved the court for a polygraph test of the conman, who had allegedly married 18 women to swindle money from them.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said after the five-day remand period of Swain ended on Tuesday, they have appealed for a polygraph test of the accused. The test will be done to unearth details regarding the fraud activities committed by Swain and establish any alleged involvement of other parties to his crimes.

The DCP informed that so far 15 cases have been registered against Swain. Besides, police during its investigation has received complaint from the victims that Swain was using photos and videos to emotionally blackmail them.

The DCP also said they have recovered photos and videos from his social media accounts and mobile phone where the accused was making emotional appeal to his victims.

Many of the photos and videos, where Swain is seen being administered with saline or crying to gain sympathy, are believed to be staged. Besides, Swain has also not revealed facts about his financial transactions, on which investigation is underway.