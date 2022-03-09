Villagers lock school as teachers remain ‘absent’

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Irate villagers locked the government primary school at Santo Tentoi in Balikuda block on Tuesday alleging regular absenteeism of teachers and other irregularities. Anam Kandi, whose kid is enrolled in the school, alleged that classes are not being taken regularly due to the absence of teachers during duty hours.

“The headmistress is not coming to the school regularly. The teachers too are following her footsteps and not taking classes regularly as a result of which students are suffering,” Kandi claimed.

At least 150 students are enrolled in the school. Sources said the school is witnessing full attendance as students are eager to attend classes after remaining at home for a long period due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, to their disappointment, the teachers are remaining absent.

Another parent Lily Mallick said due to the lack of smartphones, the majority of poor students could not attend online classes during the pandemic. After the school reopened, students, especially those in Class VIII, want to make up for the loss. But the teachers are not coming to school regularly.

Villagers also accused the headmistress of misappropriating lakhs of rupees sanctioned by the School and Mass Education department towards the supply of uniforms and shoes to students. They demanded the transfer of the school headmistress.

However, headmistress Jyostna Kumari Behera refuted the allegations and said a section of villagers want her to be removed from the school and hence are raising false issues.

Cluster resource centre coordinator Prafulla Chandra Behera said, “The block education officer (BEO) of Balikuda has been apprised of the matter. I assured the villagers of looking into their allegations following which they called off their protest and unlocked the school.”

BEO Baidhar Tripathy said the department has ordered an inquiry into the allegations. If the headmistress is found guilty, strict action will be taken against her and other teachers.