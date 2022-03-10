STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 nabbed for labourer’s murder

Police have ascertained the involvement of three persons who had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ajad Yadav a migrant labourer over an illicit relation.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder mystery of migrant labourer Ajad Yadav whose mutilated body was recovered from Bhuansuni Patha on Mahanadi bank last week. Police have ascertained the involvement of three persons who had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ajad over an illicit relation.

They are Munilal Sharma (35), Pankaj Sharma, and Kailash Choudhury (40). Munilal is the paternal uncle of Pankaj. All the accused persons and Ajad were construction workers in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. DCP Prateek Singh said 25-year-old Ajad, a native of Chakasia in Bihar’s Banka district, was residing in Sahid Nagar of Bhubaneswar. He had gone missing on February 25. Ajad’s body was recovered on March 3.

Singh said Ajad had an affair with Pankaj’s wife and both eloped a year back. However, the matter was resolved at a village meeting in Bihar following which, both Ajad and Pankaj’s wife separated. Pankaj, however, held a grudge against Ajad. He promised Munilal to give him a loan of Rs 20,000 for purchasing a scooter if he killed Ajad.

The three hatched a plan in Munilal’s house at Chauliaganj on February 19. Munilal called Ajad to his house on February 25. When Ajad reached his house, they went to Bhausuni Patha and consumed liquor. Munilal then bludgeoned him to death with a stone. Both Munilal and Kailash have been arrested while efforts are on to nab Pankaj.

