Infighting in BJD after selection of candidates

While one group favoured the chosen nominees, the other withdrew its support as candidates of their choice did not get party tickets.

Published: 10th March 2022 06:18 AM

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  After getting a massive mandate in rural election, the BJD party cadres are reportedly embroiled in infighting over the selection of candidates for urban polls in the Mayurbhanj district. Sources say, cracks within the party emerged after Mayurbhanj BJD observer Pranab Prakash Das declared Krushnananda Mohanty as its chairperson candidate two days back.

The names of councillor nominees for all 28 wards of the municipality were also announced on the day. However, the names did not go down well among one section of the BJD and two groups reportedly emerged following the announcement. While one group favoured the chosen nominees, the other withdrew its support as candidates of their choice did not get party tickets.

As per reports, many senior party workers were not found in the rally while the chairman and ward councillor candidates went to file their nomination papers on Monday. Separator allies were also witnessed. Political observers feel, the conflict within the party could pose difficulties for the ruling party to register a win in majority in the elections.

Acknowledging the rift, senior leader Subramaniyam Mohanty said, "Some problems have come up after candidates were selected for the urban elections. Party workers are however trying their best to put up a good performance."

