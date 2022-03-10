Jeypore seat a tough nut for BJD to crack in urban polls

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even though the ruling BJD has stepped up campaigning for elections to the Jeypore municipality, it is likely to be tough for the party to win with irregularities in town development works haunting residents for the last 20 years. The BJD has been at the helm of Jeypore Municipality for the last two decades, from 2003 to 2018.

Sources say, resentment has been brewing among town residents for last 20 years as most development works under the civic body are either stalled or delayed due to alleged corruption. In the last two decades, various projects of the Municipality relating to sanitation, health, electricity etc were taken up by contractors as per requirements of residents through their respective ward councillors.

The works were done after due approval of the council body. But the poor and substandard execution of the projects drew public ire, forcing residents to file complaints with the Vigilance. If sources are to be believed, the anti-corruption bureau had taken over 100 files of Jeypore Municipality for investigation last year.

The fact that some of the cases are still under investigation is helping opposition aspirants who are leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the situation. This could turn the tables against the BJD candidate, with opponents raking up the development issue to score well with voters.

While the district Congress committee had earlier raised the issue of corruption in Jeypore Municipality during BJD tenure, local MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati has made this a major poll plank for the ULB elections. Independent candidates too are not far behind. “I am raising issues like corruption in every department of the municipality, to make the public aware and garner support. Two decades of corruption in the civic body will ruin the winning chances of the ruling party candidate,” said Rabindra Mohapatra contesting for the chairperson post as an Independent.

Meanwhile, BJD chairperson candidate and former vice-chairman of Jeypore municipality Surya Narayan Rath refuted the allegations. “I have been working hard for people in the town for years now, and will ensure development and good governance if I come to power again,” he said.