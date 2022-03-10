STF seizes cars worth Rs 25L  of absconding ganja trader

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Wednesday seized two cars worth Rs 25 lakh belonging to absconding ganja trader Anil Pandi. STF officers had recently requested the office of Competent Authority and Administrator, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in Kolkata for the forfeiture of Pandi’s property amounting to RS 2 crore, which he had allegedly acquired illegally.

Apart from Odisha STF, various police stations in Gujarat have registered cases against Pandi. “Pandi is one of the most wanted drug traffickers having involvement in 11 cases registered by Gujarat Police under NDPS Act. His brother Sunil Pandi was earlier arrested by Gujarat Police,” said a senior STF officer.

Meanwhile, STF officers have issued a mobile number, 7894423610 along with Pandi’s photograph and have requested to share information related to his whereabouts.

The agency’s officers said the informer’s name will not be revealed and he/she will be suitably rewarded for sharing information on Pandi. STF officers had registered a case against Pandi of Ganjam district’s Kodala under NDPS Act last year. They had seized 10 quintal ganja and one truck on August 13, 2021 in connection with the case.