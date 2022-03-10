STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

STF seizes cars worth Rs 25L  of absconding ganja trader

The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Wednesday seized two cars worth Rs 25 lakh belonging to absconding ganja trader Anil Pandi.

Published: 10th March 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Wednesday seized two cars worth Rs 25 lakh belonging to absconding ganja trader Anil Pandi. STF officers had recently requested the office of Competent Authority and Administrator, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in Kolkata for the forfeiture of Pandi’s property amounting to RS 2 crore, which he had allegedly acquired illegally.

Apart from Odisha STF, various police stations in Gujarat have registered cases against Pandi. “Pandi is one of the most wanted drug traffickers having involvement in 11 cases registered by Gujarat Police under NDPS Act. His brother Sunil Pandi was earlier arrested by Gujarat Police,” said a senior STF officer.
Meanwhile, STF officers have issued a mobile number,  7894423610 along with Pandi’s photograph and have requested to share information related to his whereabouts.

The agency’s officers said the informer’s name will not be revealed and he/she will be suitably rewarded for sharing information on Pandi. STF officers had registered a case against Pandi of Ganjam district’s Kodala under NDPS Act last year. They had seized 10 quintal ganja and one truck on August 13, 2021 in connection with the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Pandi
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp