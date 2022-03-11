STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

A perilous bridge for 25,000 villagers of Aul

Risking their lives, residents of Pegarapada, Balibhanda, Narasinghpur, Deulasahi, Olaver, Baruna, Balisahi and nearby villages walk across the bridge which is a roughshod ensemble of bamboos.

Published: 11th March 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Women crossing the bamboo bridge over Chadehikhia creek in Aul block | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Everyday, around 25,000 villagers in Aul are faced with the daunting task of crossing a narrow bamboo bridge over the crocodile-infested Chadehikhia creek to reach their agriculture fields and the nearby market.

Risking their lives, residents of Pegarapada, Balibhanda, Narasinghpur, Deulasahi, Olaver, Baruna, Balisahi and nearby villages walk across the bridge which is roughshod ensemble of a bunch of bamboos.

Though most of the villagers have gotten used to negotiating the bridge, there are many who fear the worst. The shaky bridge might collapse anytime under the load of commuters using it everyday.

“The bridge is fragile with some thin bamboos holding it up above the creek. Villagers including women and children risk their lives everyday to reach their farmland and the local school,” said Basanti Khuntia of Balisahi.  Villagers alleged that repeated pleas to the administration and local political leaders have fallen on deaf ears. Premananda Mallick of Baruna said, “Since 2000, the government has been hoodwinking us by making false promises to build a bridge in the village. We urged the authorities several times to sanction funds to build a concrete bridge but to no avail.”

In absence of a proper bridge, children are afraid to cross the creek. Parbati Mallick of Olaver said the creek and the nearby Kharasrota river are infested with crocodiles due to the close proximity to Bhitarkanika National Park.

Sources said villagers had decided to boycott the panchayat elections held last month protesting non-construction of a bridge over the creek. However, they changed their mind after local MLA Pratap Deb visited the area and assured them to fulfil their demand soon after the polls.

Contacted, assistant engineer of Rural Development department Dhiren Sahoo said the authorities will construct a wooden bridge over the creek soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp