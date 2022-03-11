A perilous bridge for 25,000 villagers of Aul

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Everyday, around 25,000 villagers in Aul are faced with the daunting task of crossing a narrow bamboo bridge over the crocodile-infested Chadehikhia creek to reach their agriculture fields and the nearby market.

Risking their lives, residents of Pegarapada, Balibhanda, Narasinghpur, Deulasahi, Olaver, Baruna, Balisahi and nearby villages walk across the bridge which is roughshod ensemble of a bunch of bamboos.

Though most of the villagers have gotten used to negotiating the bridge, there are many who fear the worst. The shaky bridge might collapse anytime under the load of commuters using it everyday.

“The bridge is fragile with some thin bamboos holding it up above the creek. Villagers including women and children risk their lives everyday to reach their farmland and the local school,” said Basanti Khuntia of Balisahi. Villagers alleged that repeated pleas to the administration and local political leaders have fallen on deaf ears. Premananda Mallick of Baruna said, “Since 2000, the government has been hoodwinking us by making false promises to build a bridge in the village. We urged the authorities several times to sanction funds to build a concrete bridge but to no avail.”

In absence of a proper bridge, children are afraid to cross the creek. Parbati Mallick of Olaver said the creek and the nearby Kharasrota river are infested with crocodiles due to the close proximity to Bhitarkanika National Park.

Sources said villagers had decided to boycott the panchayat elections held last month protesting non-construction of a bridge over the creek. However, they changed their mind after local MLA Pratap Deb visited the area and assured them to fulfil their demand soon after the polls.

Contacted, assistant engineer of Rural Development department Dhiren Sahoo said the authorities will construct a wooden bridge over the creek soon.