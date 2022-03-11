Abandoned by daughter, elderly woman seeks justice

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 72-year-old woman, who was allegedly thrown out of the house by her daughter and son-in-law last year over a property dispute in Tirtol last year, has now knocked the doors of the police and administration seeking justice and rehabilitation.

The shocking incident came to the fore on Wednesday after the elderly woman, Pritibala Das along with social activists met the Collector and appealed to provide her maintenance for survival.

Pritibala belongs to Berhampur village of Tulang panchayat within Tirtol police limits. She had been staying with elder daughter Sabitri and son-in-law Babaji Das after death of her husband in 2003.

Sources say problems started in 2014 when Pritibala requested Sabitri and Babaji for financial assistance during the marriage of her younger daughter Gayatri. While the couple denied help, they reportedly suggested Pritibala to mortgage some of her landed property for the wedding.

They then took Pritibala and Gayatri to a nationalised bank at Manijanaga and asked them to put their signature on a plain paper. As per Pritibala’s claims, the family then went to the local sub-registrar office where she was forced to sign the land mortgage bond paper in favour of the elder daughter and son-in-law.

She also alleged that later she was forced to register the landed property in the name of Sabitri’s son Biswajit Das. When she refused, it led to conflict among them.

As differences arose, both daughter and son-in-law allegedly tortured and beat her which led to Pritibala lodging an FIR in Tirtol police station in 2016. However, Pritibala claimed that the torture continued despite police intervention. As she kept refusing to concede to their demands, Sabitri and Babaji threw her out of the house and abandoned her in September last year.

Deserted, Pritibala sought shelter in the verandah of a shop and started begging in Rahama bazaar to survive. An NGO Vyas Foundation took her into their shelter.

Contacted, Collector Parul Patwari said SP Akhileswer Singh and IIC of Tirtol police station have been asked to investigate the case and provide justice to the woman.