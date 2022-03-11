BJD’s Sulochana richest mayor candidate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD’s Sulochana Das is the richest among all candidates contesting for Mayor post in the March 24 urban local bodies election in Bhubaneswar.

The poll affidavit filed by the 12 mayor candidates reveals that three candidates are ‘crorepatis’. Das is the richest with assets of Rs 1.82 crore followed by Freethought Party’s Swapna Bijayeeni at Rs 1.74 crore. Das has bank deposits and savings amounting to Rs 26.32 lakh, while her husband Prafulla Das has assets worth Rs 71.27 lakh. BJP’s Suniti Mund who possesses assets worth Rs 1.08 crore is the third wealthiest candidate, while Aam Admi Party candidate Sarojini Khuntia is at number four with assets worth Rs 89 lakh. Congress candidate Madhusmita Acharya possesses assets worth Rs 13.13 lakh.