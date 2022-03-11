STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD’s Sulochana richest mayor candidate

BJD’s Sulochana Das is the richest among all candidates contesting for Mayor post in the March 24 urban local bodies election in Bhubaneswar. 

Published: 11th March 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJD mayor candidate Sulochana Das.(Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD’s Sulochana Das is the richest among all candidates contesting for Mayor post in the March 24 urban local bodies election in Bhubaneswar. 

The poll affidavit filed by the 12 mayor candidates reveals that three candidates are ‘crorepatis’. Das is the richest with assets of Rs 1.82 crore followed by Freethought Party’s Swapna Bijayeeni at Rs 1.74 crore. Das has bank deposits and savings amounting to Rs 26.32 lakh, while her husband Prafulla Das has assets worth Rs 71.27 lakh. BJP’s Suniti Mund who possesses assets worth Rs 1.08 crore is the third wealthiest candidate, while Aam Admi Party candidate Sarojini Khuntia is at number four with assets worth Rs 89 lakh. Congress candidate Madhusmita Acharya possesses assets worth Rs 13.13 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp