Fresh Election Commission directive for indirect polls

Filing of nominations, scrutiny, withdrawal and election to these posts will be held the same day. Results will also be announced on the same day.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a fresh directive in view of the possibility of horse-trading during indirect elections to several posts in the panchayats and zilla parishads (ZPs).  

Election to the post of chairman and vice-chairman of panchayat samitis will be held on March 12 and March 23 respectively while polling for president and vice-president of the ZPs is scheduled on March 13 and March 25 respectively. Filing of nominations, scrutiny, withdrawal and election to these posts will be held the same day. Results will also be announced on the same day.

The SEC said that the members who will cast votes and officials engaged in elections cannot go outside the polling room till the entire exercise is over. Elections to all these posts will be held from 1.30 pm to 4 pm.

